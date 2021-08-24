Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 158,900 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.61% of LivePerson worth $26,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in LivePerson by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

LivePerson stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.59. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

