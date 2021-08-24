Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $51,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $474.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

