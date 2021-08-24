Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.89 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,625,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 174,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

