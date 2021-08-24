Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.