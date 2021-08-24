Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $44.41 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

