Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 34,500 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of Masimo worth $39,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $282.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.62. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

