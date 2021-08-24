Harmony Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $73.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00153558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.00794706 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,149,010,498 coins and its circulating supply is 10,446,186,498 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.