HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $7,198,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

