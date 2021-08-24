Head-To-Head Analysis: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Inpixon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AppYea has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpixon has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Inpixon -105.66% -37.21% -31.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppYea and Inpixon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppYea and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Inpixon $9.30 million 12.20 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpixon.

Summary

AppYea beats Inpixon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

