Head to Head Review: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get QCR alerts:

QCR has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.8% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.52 $60.58 million $3.96 12.60 Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.41 $27.83 million $0.92 12.93

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than QCR.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36% Old Second Bancorp 27.80% 11.63% 1.15%

Summary

QCR beats Old Second Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.