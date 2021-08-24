Head-To-Head Survey: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 7.72 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -43.58 nCino $138.18 million 42.01 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -184.33

nCino has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 nCino 0 4 7 0 2.64

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $29.11, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. nCino has a consensus target price of $82.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than nCino.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -4.46% -9.86% -4.06% nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57%

Summary

nCino beats Vertex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

