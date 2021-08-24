Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $60.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

