Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

HR stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

