Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $57,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HTA stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

