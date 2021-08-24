Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

