Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 468,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,972,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.