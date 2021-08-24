Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 8.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 75,290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $58.06. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,588. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64.

