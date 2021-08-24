Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $2,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

