Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE HMC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.