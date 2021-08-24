Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 791,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after buying an additional 96,348 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 504,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

