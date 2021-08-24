Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.50. 27,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

