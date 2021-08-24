Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £73.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.