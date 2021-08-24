Huntington National Bank Acquires 463 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

UNM opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

