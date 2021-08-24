Huntington National Bank Has $45,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 103.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 183.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 268.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,604,971 shares of company stock valued at $523,931,220. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

