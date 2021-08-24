Huntington National Bank Has $49,000 Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

