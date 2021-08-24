Huntington National Bank Makes New $30,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

