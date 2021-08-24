Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,070 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

