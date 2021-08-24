Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

NYSE GWRE opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

