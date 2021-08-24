Hush Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00328588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00141300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00158538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

