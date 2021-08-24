Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.