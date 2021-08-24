Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $463,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $974.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.