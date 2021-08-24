Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $640,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

