Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $689,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $48,889,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 981,920 shares of company stock worth $69,569,931. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

