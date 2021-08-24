Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 60.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

