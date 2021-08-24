Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 41,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vera Bradley worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 7,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $77,647.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,505.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.