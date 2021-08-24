HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95. HUYA has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

