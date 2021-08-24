Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $826.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

H stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

