Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.03.

NYSE:H opened at $71.48 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

