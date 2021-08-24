Hydra Price Reaches $18.89 on Major Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $18.89 or 0.00039275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $72.90 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00154605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.98 or 1.00398714 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.23 or 0.00992075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.71 or 0.06553915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,433,426 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.