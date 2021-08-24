IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

IGR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 514 ($6.72). The company had a trading volume of 172,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,615. The stock has a market cap of £497.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 531.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

