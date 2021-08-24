IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IHS Markit has outperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to earnings beat in the past seven quarters. IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern as the company plans to make investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company's business experiences event driven seasoanlity, causing fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.09. 22,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

