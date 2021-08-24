Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.80. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 486 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

