IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

IMI stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

