Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

