Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 8,148 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $23,914,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,468. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

