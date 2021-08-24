Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

