Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

