Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

