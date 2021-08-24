Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vericel by 44.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 291.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.