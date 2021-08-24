Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 570 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

