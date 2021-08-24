InnovAge Holding Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

INNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

INNV stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

